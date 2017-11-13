FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UAE's ADNOC to sell at least 10 percent of fuel distribution in IPO
November 13, 2017 / 6:32 AM / Updated an hour ago

UAE's ADNOC to sell at least 10 percent of fuel distribution in IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI/ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) plans to sell at least 10 percent of its stake in its fuel distribution unit in an initial public offering next month, the company said on Monday.

ADNOC Distribution is the leading fuel distributor in the United Arab Emirates with an approximately 67 percent market share by number of retail fuel service stations

The listing, which will be on the Abu Dhabi bourse, comes as Abu Dhabi and other Gulf states seek to privatize energy assets as revenues are squeezed by lower oil prices.

Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Rania El Gamal; Editing by Tom Arnold

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
