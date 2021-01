FILE PHOTO: Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of State and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) Group CEO poses during the interview at the Panorama Digital Command Centre at the ADNOC headquarters in Abu Dhabi, UAE December 10, 2019. REUTERS/Satish Kumar

DUBAI (Reuters) - ADNOC Chief Executive Sultan al-Jaber said on Tuesday that ADNOC is seeking partnerships with U.S. companies in unconventional oil in the United Arab Emirates.