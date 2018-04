ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) said on Monday that it was setting up a new trading unit for its crude oil and refined products.

A worker injects a car with fuel at an ADNOC petrol station in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer

The unit will be part of ADNOC’s Marketing, Sales and Trading Directorate, the company said in a statement.

“The unit will introduce and manage non-speculative trading to further maximize value from every barrel of crude oil and refined product that is produced and marketed by the company,” ADNOC said.