Adobe forecasts current-quarter revenue below estimates

An Adobe logo and Adobe products are seen reflected on a monitor display and an iPad screen, in this picture illustration July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

(Reuters) - Adobe Inc forecast current-quarter revenue below analysts’ estimates, overshadowing its first-quarter revenue beat that was driven by growth in its digital media business.

The company expects to report revenue of about $2.70 billion for the second quarter, below estimates of $2.72 billion, sending its shares down 2.3 percent in extended trading.

Revenue from Adobe’s digital media business, which houses the popular image-editing software Photoshop, surged 22 percent in the first quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company’s revenue jumped 25.1 percent to $2.6 billion, beating analysts’ estimate of $2.55 billion.

The company’s net income rose 15.6 percent to $674.2 million, or $1.36 per share, in the quarter ended March 1.