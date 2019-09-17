Business News
September 17, 2019 / 8:16 PM / Updated 25 minutes ago

Adobe quarterly revenue beats on strong subscription growth

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: An Adobe Systems Inc software box is seen in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

(Reuters) - Adobe Inc (ADBE.O) beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, boosted by a rise in subscriptions in its digital media business that includes image editing software Photoshop.

Revenue rose 24% to $2.83 billion in the third quarter ended Aug.30, beating analysts’ average estimate of $2.82 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income rose to $792.8 million, or $1.61 per share, from $666.3 million, or $1.34 per share, a year earlier.

Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below