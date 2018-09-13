FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 13, 2018 / 8:13 PM / Updated an hour ago

Adobe quarterly results beat estimates

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE.O) beat analysts’ estimates for quarterly profit and revenue on Thursday, helped by strong performance of its digital media business, including Creative Cloud products.

FILE PHOTO: An Adobe Systems Inc software box is seen in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The company also forecast current-quarter revenue and adjusted profit roughly in line with estimates.

Shares of the San Jose, California-based company, which have gained 53 percent this year, were down 1.6 percent at $265 in extended trading.

Reuters reported earlier in the day that Adobe is in negotiations to buy Marketo Inc, a privately held cloud-based marketing software company, a step that would compliment Adobe’s marketing business and help it take on larger peers like Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O).

The company expects current-quarter revenue of $2.42 billion and adjusted earnings of $1.87 per share. Analysts, on average, estimated revenue of $2.42 billion and adjusted earnings of $1.86 per share.

Revenue from Adobe’s digital media business was $1.61 billion, above the analysts’ average estimate of $1.59 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s net income rose to $666.3 million, or $1.34 per share, in the third quarter ended Aug. 31 from $419.6 million, or 84 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding certain items, Adobe earned 1.73 per share, while revenue rose 24.4 percent to $2.29 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $1.69 per share and revenue of $2.25 billion.

Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
