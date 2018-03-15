FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Technology News
March 15, 2018 / 8:22 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Adobe results top estimates on higher Creative Cloud subscriptions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Adobe Systems Inc’s (ADBE.O) earnings and revenue topped Wall Street forecasts for the seventh straight quarter, led by higher subscriptions for its flagship Creative Cloud suite of software that houses Photoshop.

FILE PHOTO - An Adobe Systems Inc software box is seen in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Adobe’s shares rose 3.1 percent to $225.64 in after-hours trading on Thursday.

Revenue from Adobe’s digital media business that includes Creative Cloud rose about 28 percent to $1.46 billion, beating analysts’ average estimate of $1.43 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

In October, Adobe hiked subscription fees for Creative Cloud, its largest business by revenue that also houses popular image- and video-editing software such as Premiere Pro and Illustrator.

Adobe’s net income rose to $583.1 million or $1.17 per share in the first quarter ended March 2, from $398.5 million or 80 cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding one-time items, Adobe earned $1.55 per share, beating analysts’ estimates of $1.44.

    Revenue rose nearly 24 percent to $2.08 billion, ahead of estimates of $2.05 billion.

    For the second quarter, Adobe expects adjusted earnings of $1.53 per share and revenue of $2.15 billion. Analysts were expecting earnings of $1.51 per share and revenue of $2.14 billion.

    Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.