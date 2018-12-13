Business News
December 13, 2018 / 9:18 PM / in an hour

Adobe's quarterly revenue surges 23 percent

1 Min Read

An Adobe Systems Inc software box is seen in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - Adobe Systems Inc on Thursday reported a 22.8 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher subscriptions for its flagship Creative Cloud suite of software that includes Photoshop.

The San Jose, California-based company’s net income rose to $678.2 million, or $1.37 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Nov. 30, from $501.5 million, or $1 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $2.46 billion from $2.01 billion.

Reporting by Vibhuti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.