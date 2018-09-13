Photoshop maker Adobe's quarterly revenue rises 24 percent

(Reuters) - Adobe Systems Inc (ADBE.O) on Thursday reported a 24.4 percent rise in quarterly revenue, driven by strength in its digital media business, which houses its flagship Creative Cloud products, including Photoshop.

FILE PHOTO: An Adobe Systems Inc software box is seen in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 13, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The company’s net income rose to $666.3 million, or $1.34 per share, in the third quarter ended Aug. 31, from $419.6 million, or 84 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $2.29 billion from $1.84 billion.