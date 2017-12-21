Penta's Dr.Max pharmacy chain buys Romania's A&D Pharma

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Central and eastern European pharmacy chain Dr.Max, owned by Penta Investments, has agreed to acquire Romania’s A&D Pharma Group to become the biggest operator in the country, Penta said on Thursday.

A&D Pharma owns the Sensiblu and Punkt pharmacy networks, Mediplus wholesale and a marketing and sales division.

The acquisition will add 600 outlets to Dr.Max’s 31 in Romania.

It is subject to regulatory approvals and the price was not disclosed.

Dr.Max already runs more than 1,300 pharmacies in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Serbia and Italy with total sales of 1.25 billion euros.

The acquisition will raise Dr.Max’s revenue to more than 2.3 billion euros and its number of employees to more than 12,000, making it one of Europe’s four largest pharmacy chains, Penta said.