Waste Management set to buy Advanced Disposal for $2.9 billion: WSJ

(Reuters) - Waste Management Inc is set to acquire smaller rival Advanced Disposal Services Inc for about $2.9 billion in cash, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Waste Management would pay $33.15 per share in cash for Advanced Disposal, and the deal could be worth about $5 billion, including debt, the Journal reported.

The deal would represent a premium of 22.14 percent to Advanced Disposal’s closing price of $27.14 on Friday.

Houston-based Waste Management, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services; and as of December 2016, it owned or operated 243 solid waste landfills and five secure hazardous waste landfills.

If the deal stands, it would rank as one of the biggest solid-waste company acquisitions in more than a decade, WSJ said, adding that the acquisition details could be announced on Monday.

Advanced Disposal, based in Ponte Vedra, Florida, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling and disposal services in 16 states and the Bahamas.

Both companies did not respond to Reuters’ request for comments outside regular business hours.