Global advertising expenditure to grow by 4.1 percent in 2018: Zenith

(Reuters) - Leading forecaster Zenith lowered its prediction for global advertising expenditure growth in 2018 to 4.1 percent to reach $578 billion by the end of the year, with marginal downgrades in North America, Western Europe and Asia Pacific.

Zenith, owned by France’s Publicis (PUBP.PA), had forecast a 2018 growth rate of 4.2 percent in September, down from 4.8 percent in 2016.

“We expect advertising expenditure to grow more slowly than the global economy as a whole out to 2020,” Zenith said.