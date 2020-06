FILE PHOTO: The Adyen logo is seen at the reception desk of the company's headquarters in Amsterdam, Netherlands August 24, 2018. REUTERS/Eva Plevier

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch-based online payments firm Adyen on Tuesday said it had added Amazon Pay to its range of payment options available for customers.

Adyen, which handles the online payments backend for Facebook and Uber, said it would support Amazon Pay in countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, France, Italy and Spain.