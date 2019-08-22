Adyen founders selling 15 percent of their holdings

FILE PHOTO: The Adyen logo is seen at the reception desk of the company's headquarters in Amsterdam, Netherlands August 24, REUTERS/Eva Plevier

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch payments company Adyen said on Thursday its founders CEO Pieter van der Does and CTO Arnout Schuijff were selling 15 percent of their holdings in the company in a private placement.

In a statement Adyen said the pair “remain committed to Adyen in their current roles” but were selling the combined 497,041 shares to diversify their risk.

Adyen shares fell on Thursday despite reporting strong earnings growth for the first half of 2019.