Dutch fintech firm Adyen first-half core earnings soar

FILE PHOTO: The Adyen logo is seen at the reception desk of the company's headquarters in Amsterdam, Netherlands, August 24, 2018. REUTERS/Eva Plevier/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Adyen NV (ADYEN.AS), a Dutch fintech company that processes payments for online merchants, including Facebook and Netflix, on Thursday posted a 79% jump in core profits, driven by higher volumes of transactions handled for existing customers.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) in the half year ended June 30 was 125.8 million euros ($139.39 million), from 70.3 million euros in the same period of 2018, it said in a statement.