China urges level playing field after Canada blocks company takeover

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday it hoped that Canada can abandon prejudices and provide a level playing field for Chinese companies, after Ottawa blocked a Chinese firm’s purchase of a Canadian construction firm on national security grounds.

On Wednesday, Canada said it had rejected the proposed C$1.51 billion ($1.18 billion) takeover of construction firm Aecon Group Inc (ARE.TO) by a unit of China Communications Construction Co Ltd (601800.SS).