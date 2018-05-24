FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
May 24, 2018 / 7:43 AM / Updated 17 minutes ago

China urges level playing field after Canada blocks company takeover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday it hoped that Canada can abandon prejudices and provide a level playing field for Chinese companies, after Ottawa blocked a Chinese firm’s purchase of a Canadian construction firm on national security grounds.

On Wednesday, Canada said it had rejected the proposed C$1.51 billion ($1.18 billion) takeover of construction firm Aecon Group Inc (ARE.TO) by a unit of China Communications Construction Co Ltd (601800.SS).

    Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Tony Munroe; Editing by Darren Schuettler

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.