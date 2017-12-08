FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chinese buyout of Canada's Aecon wins two regulatory approvals
Sections
Featured
NYC mother seeks millions from city after child's lead poisoning
Reuters Investigates: Lead Poisoning
NYC mother seeks millions from city after child's lead poisoning
Chronic shortages give rise to 'medical flea markets'
Venezuela
Chronic shortages give rise to 'medical flea markets'
Aide tries to refocus tax debate after Trump remark
Politics
Aide tries to refocus tax debate after Trump remark
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
December 8, 2017 / 4:18 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Chinese buyout of Canada's Aecon wins two regulatory approvals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Canadian construction company Aecon Group Inc (ARE.TO) said on Friday its C$1.51 billion ($1.18 billion) acquisition by China’s CCCC International Holding Ltd (601800.SH) (1800.HK) cleared two regulatory hurdles.

Aecon said the closing of the deal remains subject to approval under the Investment Canada Act.

Canada places strict restrictions on Canadian assets that China and other nations can buy on national security grounds.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in October his country would review possible security issues related to the deal.

China’s National Development and Reform Commission approved the deal, while Canada’s Commissioner of Competition issued a “no action” letter, Aecon said on Friday.

Shares of Aecon rose 1.21 percent to C$20.03 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday morning.

($1 = 1.29 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar and Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.