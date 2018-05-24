China's CCCC says has not received notification of Aecon deal rejection from Canada

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China Communications Construction Co (CCCC) (601800.SS)(1800.HK) has yet to receive documents from the Canadian government on its rejection of the Aecon Group (ARE.TO) deal, an official in the firm’s investor relations team told Reuters.

Canada on Wednesday blocked a proposed takeover of the construction company by a CCCC unit. The CCCC official said that it will issue a statement once it receives the documents.

CCCC International Holding Ltd, the overseas investment and financing arm of China Communications, had offered to buy Aecon for C$1.51 billion ($1.18 billion) in October.