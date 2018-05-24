FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
May 24, 2018 / 1:53 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

China's CCCC says has not received notification of Aecon deal rejection from Canada

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China Communications Construction Co (CCCC) (601800.SS)(1800.HK) has yet to receive documents from the Canadian government on its rejection of the Aecon Group (ARE.TO) deal, an official in the firm’s investor relations team told Reuters.

Canada on Wednesday blocked a proposed takeover of the construction company by a CCCC unit. The CCCC official said that it will issue a statement once it receives the documents.

    CCCC International Holding Ltd, the overseas investment and financing arm of China Communications, had offered to buy Aecon for C$1.51 billion ($1.18 billion) in October.

    Reporting by SHANGHAI Newsroom and Brenda Goh; Editing by Kim Coghill

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.