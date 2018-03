ATHENS (Reuters) - Aegean Airlines (AGNr.AT) will order 42 aircraft worth $5 billion (4.04 billion euros) from Airbus (AIR.PA) as Greece’s largest carrier renews its fleet of single-aisle planes, executives said on Wednesday.

Logo of Airbus is pictured at the Airbus A380 final assembly line at Airbus headquarters in Blagnac, near Toulouse, France, March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Seeking to reduce maintenance costs, Aegean, a member of the Star Alliance airline group, had been weighing its options between the Airbus A320neo and Boeing’s (BA.N) 737 MAX.

(1 euro = $1.2387)