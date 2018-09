AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch-based insurer Aegon (AEGN.AS) said on Tuesday it expects a one-time benefit of $1 billion in capital generation after merging two of its U.S. subsidiaries.

Aegon said it intends to merge its Arizona-based variable annuity captive with Transamerica Life Insurance Company (TLIC), subject to customary regulatory approval, which would release reserves and increase diversification benefits.