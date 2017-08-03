FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Aercap says handful of A320neo deliveries could be delayed
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Economy
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
August 3, 2017 / 12:29 PM / 2 months ago

Aercap says handful of A320neo deliveries could be delayed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The world’s largest independent aircraft leasing company, AerCap said on Thursday that it believes a handful of its A320neo jet deliveries may be delayed until next year but that it would not have a material impact on its financial results.

Airbus has delayed a number of deliveries of its A320neo jets due to engine problems with their Pratt & Whitney engines.

“We have a number of Pratt & Whitney powered A320neos scheduled for delivery in the second half of this year. If the problems persist, we would expect that a number of those will slip into 2018,” chief executive Aengus Kelly told journalists on a conference call after AerCap’s second-quarter results.

He said the delays would not have a material impact on AerCap as a whole and that he did not believe the problems would continue in the long term. “They will get it right,” he said.

Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Victoria Bryan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.