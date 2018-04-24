FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 24, 2018 / 9:57 AM / Updated 17 minutes ago

Czech Aero Vodochody, Israel Aerospace to cooperate on jets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Czech aircraft manufacturer Aero Vodochody Aerospace [PENTTA.UL] and state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries [ISRAI.UL] said on Tuesday they signed a partnership agreement regarding technical and marketing cooperation for the light combat L-159 aircraft.

The partners have agreed to integrate new avionics and other solutions on the L-159 platform and to jointly market the aircraft. Financial details were not disclosed.

“The agreement brings us together with a strong international partner with access to new potential customers,”

Aero Vodochody CEO Giuseppe Giordo said in a statement.

The L-159 is a light multi-role combat aircraft designed for air-to-air, air-to-ground and reconnaissance missions.

Aero and IAI also agreed to integrate IAI’s virtual training solutions as part of the L-39NG training system.

Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch

