Aeromexico looking to restructure seven bonds worth $300 million: media

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican airline Aeromexico (AEROMEX.MX) is looking to restructure 7 bonds worth a total of 6.8 billion pesos ($300 million), a Mexican media outlet said on Tuesday, after filing for bankruptcy due to the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Mexican financial newspaper Sentido Comun said Aeromexico, which is part-owned by Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N), aimed to restructure five short term bonds and two long term bonds.