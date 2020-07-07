Deals
Aeromexico looking to restructure seven bonds worth $300 million: media

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the aerial company Aeromexico is seen at the Aeromexico counter at Benito Juarez international airport in Mexico City, Mexico, July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican airline Aeromexico (AEROMEX.MX) is looking to restructure 7 bonds worth a total of 6.8 billion pesos ($300 million), a Mexican media outlet said on Tuesday, after filing for bankruptcy due to the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

Mexican financial newspaper Sentido Comun said Aeromexico, which is part-owned by Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL.N), aimed to restructure five short term bonds and two long term bonds.

