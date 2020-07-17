Business News
July 17, 2020 / 1:21 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Aeromexico defaults on interest payments for two debt issuances

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: An Aeromexico airplane prepares to land on the airstrip at Benito Juarez international airport in Mexico City, Mexico, July 1, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Aeromexico, Mexico’s largest airline, defaulted on interest payments for two debt issuances, a representative for the debt holders said Thursday. Like other airlines, Aeromexico (AEROMEX.MX) has been suffering from a drop in demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Late last month, the company said it had initiated Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings.

The default was for a total amount of 3 million Mexican pesos ($135,000), financial group CI Banco said in a statement sent to the Mexican stock exchange.

Reporting by Noe Torres; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below