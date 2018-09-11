Aeromexico pilots to strike over loss of benefits after crash

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Unionized pilots of Aeromexico, Mexico’s largest airline, said on Tuesday that they plan to strike on Oct. 1 over the airline’s decision to suspend some benefits after a crash in northern Mexico.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Aeromexico is pictured inside Benito Juarez international airport in Mexico City, Mexico July 31, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

In a preliminary report last week, Mexico’s civil aviation agency said bad weather likely caused the crash, adding that there was no evidence of human error or mechanical failures. The agency, however, found that a pilot in training, who was not authorized by the company, briefly served as copilot during the takeoff.

In response, Aeromexico last week said it had fired the three pilots who were in the cabin and announced new rules for crew, including the elimination of a provision that allowed pilots to fly in the cabin for free.

Pilots union ASPA, whose members include Aeromexico, said that the provision is critical for pilots who use it to travel from their homes to the airline’s base.

FILE PHOTO: An aeroplane of Aeromexico Connect, regional operator of Mexico's largest airline Aeromexico, is pictured at the airstrip at Benito Juarez international airport in Mexico City, Mexico, November 28, 2017. The plane pictured is the Aeromexico-operated Embraer passenger jet that crashed just after takeoff in Mexico's state of Durango on July 31, 2018. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme/File Photo

“Aeromexico decided unilaterally to suspend the benefit of Crew Flying in Cabin, among other violations of the collective contract, affecting a critical clause for around 2,400 pilots,” the union said in a statement, adding that such benefits are common among other airlines.

In late July, a Mexico City-bound Embraer 190 passenger jet operated by Aeromexico smashed into scrubland near the runway shortly after take-off during what passengers have described as strong winds, hail and rain.

All 103 passengers and crew survived by evacuating from the plane before it was engulfed by flames.

On Tuesday, Aeromexico shares were trading flat at 1920 GMT after slipping by as much as 2 percent earlier in the day.

Aeromexico, a member of the SkyTeam alliance, operates more than 600 flights daily to destinations in Mexico, the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe and Asia.