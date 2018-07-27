Offer for frequent flyer program not 'hostile bid': Air Canada CEO

MONTREAL (Reuters) - Air Canada’s (AC.TO) recent offer with partners to buy back a frequent flyer program from Aimia (AIM.TO) is not a “hostile bid,” and if accepted, would accelerate the carrier’s “original strategy” of launching its own loyalty program, the airline’s chief executive said on Friday.
“The consortium’s proposal is not a hostile bid as characterized by some,” CEO Calin Rovinescu told analysts, adding Aimia is “entirely free to accept or reject” it.
Air Canada said Aimia has until Aug. 2 to respond to the proposal to buy back the Canadian airline’s previous Aeroplan frequent flyer program for C$2.25 billion ($1.72 billion).
Reporting By Allison Lampert