Factbox: European fighter jet competitions and recent contract wins

BERLIN (Reuters) - Following is a list of European fighter jet competitions and which companies are bidding for the work or have won contracts in recent weeks:

BELGIUM

Belgium has chosen Lockheed Martin’s (LMT.N) F-35 stealth jets over the Eurofighter Typhoon to replace its aging F-16s, the government said on Thursday, in a move that cements the U.S.-made war plane’s position in Europe.

The Belgian contract for 34 new F-35 fighter jets, with first deliveries in 2023, is worth just under 3 billion euros ($3.42 billion).

The Eurofighter Typhoon is a joint project between Britain’s BAE Systems (BAES.L), Airbus (AIR.PA) and Italy’s Leonardo (LDOF.MI).

BULGARIA

Bulgaria wants to buy 8 new or used fighter jets to replace its aging Soviet-designed MiG-29s in a tender valued at 1.8 billion levs ($1.06 billion) to help the country meet its obligations as a member of NATO, which it joined in 2004.

The United States, Sweden and Italy have submitted bids, with the United States offering two options: either new Lockheed F-16V jets or new Boeing (BA.N) F/A-18E/F Super Hornets. Sweden offered new Saab (SAABb.ST) Gripen jets, while Italy proposed supplying second-hand Eurofighters.

FINLAND

Finland is seeking bids to replace its aging fleet of 62 F/A-18 Hornet jets, which are due to be phased out from 2025, in a deal expected to cost up to 10 billion euros ($11.47 billion).

Possible candidates include Saab’s Gripen, the Rafale built by France’s Dassault Aviation (AVMD.PA), Boeing’s Super Hornet, Lockheed Martin’s F-35 and the Eurofighter.

Bids are due by early 2019, and Finland plans to make a final decision in 2021.

GERMANY

Germany wants to buy up to 90 new multi-role fighter jets to replace its aging fleet of 85 operational Tornado fighters.

Possible candidates include the Lockheed F-35, the Boeing F/A-18E/F and Boeing’s F-15E fighter, as well as the Eurofighter, with deliveries to start in 2025 or sooner.

Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen has said she favors the Eurofighter, but Lockheed and Boeing still hope for a chance to bid for the work.

Germany is studying a number of options, including buying one type of jet to replace the Tornado jets, a split buy of two aircraft types, or a service life extension of the Tornado jets, according to sources familiar with the process.

POLAND

Poland has a fleet of 48 Lockheed F-16 fighter jets but is expected to move toward replacing its 30 Soviet-era MiG 29s in coming years. No details have been released.

SLOVAKIA

Slovakia said in July it had agreed to spend $1.9 billion to buy 14 Lockheed F-16 fighter jets to replace its aging Russian-made MiG-29s, opting for the U.S. warplanes instead of Swedish Gripen jets produced by Saab.

SWITZERLAND

Switzerland has chosen a novel approach to replace its aging fleet of F-5 fighter jets and older model F/A-18 fighters, and buy new ground-based air defenses in a combined competition worth up to 8 billion Swiss francs. The country invited five European and U.S. weapons makers to submit bids for 30 to 40 planes by January.

($1 = 1.7045 leva)

($1 = 0.8761 euros)