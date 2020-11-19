Gulfstream president sees Q4 deliveries as planned despite global COVID-19 surge

FILE PHOTO: Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. President Mark Burns speaks during the unveiling of the company's new G700 business jet during a news conference at the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) exhibition in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. October 21, 2019. REUTERS/David Becker

(Reuters) - Gulfstream Aerospace’s president said on Thursday he believes the company’s ability to deliver business jets during the fourth quarter seems unimpeded by the novel coronavirus, even as cases surge globally.

“In the fourth quarter I think we’ll deliver airplanes pretty much as planned,” Mark Burns told a webcast with reporters. “I’m optimistic we’re not going to repeat what occurred in the second quarter when we just couldn’t get deliveries due to travel restrictions or concern by customers.”

Gulfstream Aerospace is a division of General Dynamics Corp. GD.N