Embraer announces $1.4 billion order, launch customer for Praetors jets

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA is seen at the company's headquarters in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil February 28, 2018. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio/File Photo

LAS VEGAS (Reuters) - Embraer SA (EMBR3.SA) on Monday announced an order worth $1.4 billion from Flexjet, which becomes the new launch customer for the Brazilian company’s Praetor jets.

The order is for 64 firm aircraft, including a mix of the mid-sized and super mid-sized Praetor jets, along with the smaller Phenom jets, executives from the companies told reporters in Las Vegas at an event coinciding with the National Business Aviation Association’s flagship show.