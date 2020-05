SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian power company Eneva SA (ENEV3.SA) is not planning a new bid for a merger with rival AES Tiete SA (TIET11.SA), Eneva’s chief executive told analysts on Monday, although it is still eyeing acquisition opportunities.

Earlier in April, AES Tiete’s controlling shareholder AES Corp (AES.N) rejected Eneva’s proposal for a 6.6 billion-real ($1.15 billion) cash and shares merger.