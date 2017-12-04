FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CVS, Aetna executives defend $69 billion deal with eye on savings
Sections
Featured
The 'petro': Venezuela to launch oil-backed cryptocurrency
Venezuela
The 'petro': Venezuela to launch oil-backed cryptocurrency
Exxon eyes Egypt's offshore oil and gas
Exclusive
Energy & Environment
Exxon eyes Egypt's offshore oil and gas
Is the U.S.-U.K. relationship under threat?
Commentary
Is the U.S.-U.K. relationship under threat?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 4, 2017 / 2:18 PM / Updated an hour ago

CVS, Aetna executives defend $69 billion deal with eye on savings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp (CVS.N) and Aetna Inc (AET.N) top executives on Monday defended their planned merger to Wall Street analysts who questioned the $69 billion deal, promising both near- and long-term savings for the combined company.

A CVS Pharmacy store is seen in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

CVS and Aetna announced on Sunday that they had reached a deal, two months after talks between the companies were first reported.

With the agreement and the price already widely reported, share moves in both companies were muted in early Monday trading. Aetna rose 1.8 percent, or $3.22, to $184.40 while CVS fell 4 percent, or $3.03, to $72.08.

During a conference call with analysts, Aetna’s top executive Mark Bertolini said that the companies need to merge in order to realize the full benefits of the deal. The companies said that includes $750 million in near-term savings, in part from eliminating corporate redundancies and long-term healthcare cost savings from moving more healthcare functions into CVS’ MinuteClinics down the road.

“Owner economics matter here,” Bertolini said when asked by a Wall Street analyst why the two companies did not simply partner, saying that as one entity, CVS would be better able to find savings with Aetna.

Leerink analyst Ana Gupte questioned the ability of the company to reach that $750 million given health insurance price competition and pharmaceutical pricing pressure from rivals like OptumRx, part of UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH.N).

Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.