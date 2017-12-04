CVS, Aetna executives expect to save by reducing redundancy

NEW YORK (Reuters) - CVS Health Corp (CVS.N) and Aetna Inc (AET.N) top executives on Monday defended their planned merger to Wall Street analysts who questioned the merits of the $69 billion deal, promising both near- and long-term savings for the combined company as well as benefits for consumers.

A CVS Pharmacy store is seen in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

CVS Chief Financial Officer David Denton said that streamlining the two companies’ operations and combining drug plans and drug benefit management would save $750 million in the second full year after the deal closes without additional investment.

