CVS expects Aetna deal to close after Thanksgiving

Logos of CVS and Aetna are displayed on a monitor above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., December 5, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

(Reuters) - CVS Health Corp (CVS.N) said on Tuesday that it expects to close its $69 billion purchase of health insurer Aetna Inc (AET.N) after the Thanksgiving holiday.

The pharmacy chain and benefits manager had previously expected the transaction to close by Nov. 22.

CVS said in a filing bit.ly/2Kk8PSf it had received approval from 26 of the 28 state departments of insurance and was in the final stages of the approval process with the two remaining states.