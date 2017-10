(Reuters) - Drug retailer CVS Health Corp (CVS.N) is in talks to buy health insurer Aetna Inc (AET.N), the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing sources.

A customer waits at the counter of a CVS Pharmacy store in Pasadena, U.S., May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo

Aetna’s shares closed up 11.5 percent at $178.60, after hitting $184.98.

CVS Health’s stock closed down 2.9 percent at $73.31.

Aetna had a market cap of $53.2 billion as of Wednesday’s close, according to Thomson Reuters data.