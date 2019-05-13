U.S. judge calls hearing on merger of CVS and Aetna: court filing

FILE PHOTO: Logos of CVS and Aetna are displayed on a monitor above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., December 5, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A federal judge on Monday ordered up to three days of hearings next month to consider CVS Health Corp’s (CVS.N) $69 billion merger with Aetna, which has closed but must still get court approval.

Judge Richard Leon U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia set a hearing to start on June 3 and to run a maximum of three days, according to the court filing.

The deal prompted criticism as soaring healthcare prices have sparked outrage and investigations in the United States. The criticism of rising drug prices has come from across the political spectrum, from U.S. President Donald Trump, a Republican, to progressive Democrats like U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, who is running for president.