FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
July 12, 2018 / 5:45 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. DoJ will not challenge Aetna-CVS deal: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Shares of CVS Health Corp (CVS.N) and health insurer Aetna Inc (AET.N) rose more than 2 percent on Thursday after CNBC reported that the U.S. Justice Department will not challenge their planned merger.

A CVS Pharmacy store is seen in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

CNBC said Bloomberg reported the news, citing trade publication Reorg Research.

CVS Health Corp and Aetna announced the $69 billion deal on Dec. 3 last year, arguing it would enable the companies to tackle soaring healthcare spending by offering lower-cost medical services in pharmacies.

Aetna and CVS declined to comment.

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.