Aetna, with eye on regulators, sells Medicare drug business to WellCare

(Reuters) - Health insurer Aetna Inc (AET.N) said on Thursday it would sell its standalone Medicare prescription drug plan business to WellCare Health Plans Inc (WCG.N) as it seeks U.S. antitrust approval for a planned acquisition by CVS Health Corp (CVS.N).

A logo of Aetna is displayed on a monitor above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., December 5, 2017. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The $69 billion deal is being reviewed by the U.S. Department of Justice and if approved it would be the second largest healthcare deal this year - one that the companies say will help cut soaring costs in the sector. (bit.ly/2zzsZDI)

Aetna said its Medicare prescription drug business covers 2.2 million members. It disclosed the sale, which had been expected, in a regulatory filing. It did not provide terms.

CVS is the largest manager of pharmacy drug plans for the Medicare program for the elderly and disabled with a 24 percent market share while Aetna has an 8.7 percent share, according to a recent Barclays research note.

CVS said in a separate filing it expects the Aetna deal to close in the early part of the fourth quarter.