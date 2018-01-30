FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 30, 2018 / 11:44 AM / Updated 10 hours ago

Health insurer Aetna quarterly profit soars 75.5 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Aetna Inc (AET.N), which has agreed to be bought by CVS Health Inc (CVS.N), reported a 75.5 percent rise in quarterly profit on Tuesday, due to lower restructuring and transaction and integration-related costs.

    U.S. drugstore operator CVS agreed in December to acquire Aetna for $69 billion seeking to tackle soaring healthcare spending through lower-cost medical services in pharmacies.

    Net income attributable to Aetna rose to $244 million, or 74 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $139 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.

    Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
