Max Levchin's Affirm sees stock double in Nasdaq debut

(Reuters) - Shares of Affirm Holdings Inc, founded by PayPal Holdings Inc’s co-founder Max Levchin, doubled in their Nasdaq debut on Wednesday, valuing the U.S. provider of installment loans to online shoppers at over $22 billion.

Affirm’s shares opened at $90.90 and were trading at $99.68 apiece at 1:17 p.m. EST (1817 GMT), 103% higher than the $49 price at which the company had sold shares in its initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday to raise $1.2 billion. The IPO price was above the target price range Affirm had set.

“We have gotten to the point of the journey where we’re on the precipice of become a known brand among both the investor community, and consumers and merchants. Being publicly traded is helpful in that regard,” Levchin said in a telephone interview.

At least eight U.S. companies were slated to price IPOs this week, looking to raise more than $5 billion in total in what was expected to be the biggest week for listings in more than five years.

Affirm is another example of a company whose stock price doubled on the first trading day, a trend that has led to criticism about how investment banks price shares in an IPO.

“Ultimately what happens tomorrow at closing or the day after or a week after will be a total footnote a week from now. If I am to be judged by a share price, consider giving us quarters and years of delivering our mission,” said Levchin, speaking before the stock had started trading.

Venture capital-backed Affirm was founded in 2012 to offer small loans to people without credit histories or savings accounts. Over 6.2 million consumers have used the platform as of Sept. 30, 2020, the company has said.

Major investors of Levchin’s startup include Peter Thiel’s Founder Fund, Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC, venture capital firm Spark Capital and Fidelity Management and Research Company LLC.