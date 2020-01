The wreckage of an airplane is seen after a crash in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province, Afghanistan January 27, 2020. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. military confirmed on Monday a crash by an E-11A military aircraft in Afghanistan’s Ghazni province but, despite claims by Taliban insurgents that they shot it down, said there were “no indications the crash was caused by enemy fire.”

“Taliban claims that additional aircraft have crashed are false,” a U.S. military spokesman, Colonel Sonny Leggett, wrote on Twitter.