Two pilots killed in Afghan military helicopter crash

KABUL (Reuters) - Two military pilots were killed on Wednesday when their Mi35 helicopter crashed in the western Afghan province of Farah due to a technical fault, the defense ministry said.

They had been delivering supplies to Afghan security forces in the area, it said in a statement.

In a separate incident, the ministry said a Mi17 helicopter had made an “emergency landing” in the eastern Afghan province of Paktia, also as a result of a technical fault, but said nobody had been hurt.

However, a local police spokesman said the Mi17 had crashed soon after takeoff and that 10 people, including himself, had been injured, some critically.