Foreign soldiers wounded, civilians killed in suicide attack in Afghanistan

KABUL (Reuters) - A suicide bomber killed two Afghan civilians and wounded at least three foreign soldiers and two other civilians in an attack near the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan on Wednesday, government officials said.

Mohammad Mahfouz Walizada, police chief of Parwan province where the Bagram military base is located, said a suicide bomber on foot targeted foreign forces while they were on patrol.

The soldiers’ nationality was not immediately known.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement, saying that members of NATO forces were their main target. NATO was not immediately available for a comment.

Waheda Shahkar, a spokeswoman for Parwan’s governor, confirmed the attack in the Sey Dukan area of Bagram district.

“Two civilians were killed and two others injured,” Shahkar said.

The injured, both women, were taken to the airbase for medical treatment.

Bagram Airfield, close to Kabul, has frequently come under attack by Taliban insurgents who are seeking to reimpose strict Islamic law following their overthrow in 2001 at the hands of U.S.-led troops.

NATO formally ended its combat operations in Afghanistan in 2014 and the security situation has worsened since then.