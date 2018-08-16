Islamic State claims deadly Kabul suicide bombing: Amaq

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State said one of its militants was responsible for a deadly suicide bombing in a Shi’ite area of the Afghan capital Kabul on Wednesday, the group’s Amaq news agency said on Thursday without providing proof.

FILE PHOTO: Afghan policemen arrive at the site of a suicide bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan August 15, 2018. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Amaq said the attacker was wearing a suicide vest.

Afghan authorities said on Thursday that the death toll from the attack, which hit an educational center west of Kabul, was 34 and 56 were injured.