Afghan President Ghani promises to introduce measures to prevent civilian casualties in war against militants

KABUL (Reuters) - Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Friday promised to introduce measures to prevent civilian casualties in the ongoing war against militants, a day after at least 30 civilians were killed in a U.S. drone strike in eastern Nangarhar province.

Ghani said new steps to protect civilians were being implemented and he has introduced several “checks and balances” to stop night raids and attacks leading to loss of innocent lives.

He made these assurances while addressing an election rally in Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province.

Presidential polls are scheduled for Sept.28 across Afghanistan.