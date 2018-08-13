Suicide bomber outside Afghan election office kills at least one: official

KABUL (Reuters) - A suicide attacker detonated explosives near the office of Afghanistan’s election commission in the capital, Kabul, on Monday, where dozens of protesters had gathered, officials said.

Afghan security guards walk during a Taliban attack in Ghazni city, Afghanistan August 12, 2018. Picture taken August 12, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

At least one police official was killed and one officer was wounded.

The protesters had gathered in support of a parliamentary candidate who electoral officials had disqualified over his suspected links with “illegal armed groups”.