FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
August 13, 2018 / 9:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

Suicide bomber outside Afghan election office kills at least one: official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - A suicide attacker detonated explosives near the office of Afghanistan’s election commission in the capital, Kabul, on Monday, where dozens of protesters had gathered, officials said.

Afghan security guards walk during a Taliban attack in Ghazni city, Afghanistan August 12, 2018. Picture taken August 12, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES

At least one police official was killed and one officer was wounded.

The protesters had gathered in support of a parliamentary candidate who electoral officials had disqualified over his suspected links with “illegal armed groups”.

Reporting by Hamid Shalizi; Writing by Rupam Jain; Editibng by Robert Birsel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.