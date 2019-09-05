Taliban claim responsibility for suicide blast in Afghan capital Kabul

KABUL (Reuters) - The Taliban claimed responsibility for a suicide bomber who targeted a foreign forces convoy in the center of Kabul, the Afghan capital on Thursday.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a Taliban spokesman, said three vehicles were destroyed, 12 foreigners and eight members of the Afghan forces were killed but the Afghan government rejected the casualty figures claimed by the Taliban.

“At this moment we can say no foreigner was killed in the attack,” said a senior interior ministry official in Kabul.