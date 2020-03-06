Death toll from Kabul attack rises to 27, with 29 wounded: health ministry spokesman

KABUL (Reuters) - The death toll in an attack on a ceremony in Kabul rose to 27, a ministry of health spokesman said on Friday.

“Twenty-seven bodies and 29 wounded transported by ... ambulance so far,” Wahidullah Mayar, health ministry spokesman, told Reuters, adding that the number could increase.

Gunmen attacked a ceremony in the Afghan capital Kabul on Friday where a top Afghan political leader, Abdullah Abdullah, was present but escaped unharmed.