World News
March 6, 2020 / 10:52 AM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Death toll from Kabul attack rises to 27, with 29 wounded: health ministry spokesman

1 Min Read

KABUL (Reuters) - The death toll in an attack on a ceremony in Kabul rose to 27, a ministry of health spokesman said on Friday.

“Twenty-seven bodies and 29 wounded transported by ... ambulance so far,” Wahidullah Mayar, health ministry spokesman, told Reuters, adding that the number could increase.

Gunmen attacked a ceremony in the Afghan capital Kabul on Friday where a top Afghan political leader, Abdullah Abdullah, was present but escaped unharmed.

Reporting by Abdul Qadir Sediqi; writing by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below