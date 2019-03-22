Afghan suicide bomber hits family, kills one, injures four

KANDAHAR, Afghanistan (Reuters) - A suicide bomber on Friday killed one person and injured four, all members of the same family, in an attack in Afghanistan’s southern province of Kandahar, police said.

The explosion in the village of Chinar took place during celebrations of the new year festival, Nowruz, with media saying the family were on their way to a party.

Police were also injured in the explosion, said provincial police chief Tadeen Khan.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Friday’s attack comes after six people were killed and 23 wounded in several explosions the previous day during Nowruz celebrations in Kabul, the capital.

Though widely celebrated in Afghanistan, the ancient Persian festival has drawn opposition from some hardline Islamists, who call it un-Islamic.

Kandahar, the birthplace of the Taliban militant movement, has long been a center of the insurgency that has battled U.S.-led forces since the strict Islamist regime was toppled in 2001.