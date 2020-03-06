Attack on ceremony in Afghan capital; political leader Abdullah unharmed - spokesman

KABUL (Reuters) - An attack took place at a ceremony in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Friday where a top Afghan political leader, Abdullah Abdullah, was present but he escaped unharmed, his spokesman said.

“The attack started with a boom, apparently a rocket landed in the area, Abdullah and some other politicians ... escaped the attack unhurt,” Abdullah’s spokesman, Fraidoon Kwazoon, who was also present, told Reuters by telephone.

Broadcaster Tolo News showed live footage of people running for cover as gunfire was heard.

Ministry of Interior spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said special police forces had been sent to the area.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack or whether there were any casualties.